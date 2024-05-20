Alpla Group creates new injection molding division

The packaging supplier is concentrating all injection molding expertise and capacity under the AlplaInject brand.

Austrian plastic packaging and recycling specialist Alpla Group has established a new injection molding division called AlplaInject.

“By strategically concentrating all injection molding expertise and capacity under this brand, [we are] increasing efficiency, speeding up the market launch of new products and unlocking new market segments,” company officials said in a May 16 news release.

The new division comprises a total of three core technologies – injection molding, injection blow molding, and compression molding– as well as global toolmaking, development, and sales.

‘With AlplaInject, we are focusing on the specific requirements of the dynamic injection molding market,” said Michael Feltes, managing director of the new division. “We combine technological expertise and regional market knowledge, promote the global roll-out of innovative processes and enable our customers to bring new products to market faster.”

AlplaInject officials say the division will manufacture roughly 60 billion injection molded parts per year at 43 plants around the world, using more than 600 state-of-the-art machines and systems.

The global headquarters of AlplaInject is located at the Alpla headquarters in Hard, Austria. There are also global teams in all nine regions of the Alpla Group.

The new division reports directly to Alpla CEO Philipp Lehner.