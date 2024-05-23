Labbat Breweries eliminates plastic rings at Turning Point Brewery

The beverage maker is investing $9 million at the Delta, B.C. plant to fund the addition of new machinery to eliminate plastic rings.

Labatt Breweries of Canada is investing $9 million into its Turning Point Brewery, in British Columbia, to fund the addition of new machinery to eliminate plastic rings and enable what it calls “new formats” for packaging cans.

“This investment in our facility in Delta, B.C., is part of [our] on-going capital spending to enhance our Canadian facilities and processes,” said Jeff Ryan, the company’s vice president, legal and corporate affairs. “By investing in new machinery to eliminate plastic rings when packing cans, we are taking another step forward towards a more sustainable future.”

In 2023, Labatt invested $32.6 million to eliminate single-use plastics from three additional breweries in Canada. With this latest investment, the Turning Point Brewery joins St. John’s, Newfoundland and London, Ontario, which each saw investments of $10.5 million and $13.1 million respectively in 2023 to eliminate single-use plastics in packaging.

The new packing machinery was installed in December 2023, with testing and production ramp-up beginning earlier this year.

One of the first brands to leverage the new packaging system is Cutwater, which recently began production at Turning Point in November 2023, currently the only international production of the ready-to-drink canned cocktails from the San Diego, Calif.-based brand.

“Expanding the capabilities of the Turning Point Brewery is an important aspect of our ability to meet consumer demand for premium ready-to-drink products,” Ryan said.