SPE Quebec: Applied Rheology for Process Troubleshooting Seminar

May 17, 2018

3625 Park Avenue, Montreal, QC H2X 3P8

This seminar consists of an intensive 1-day program delivered by Anton Paar. This course is

designed to provide an understanding of the rheology fundamentals, different measurement

techniques, interpretation of the data, and applications of rheology in problem solving. Lectures

include case studies and examples drawn from industrial practice, combined with informal

discussion periods.

By the end of this course you will:

• Develop a basic understanding of the principles of rheology

• Learn how to conduct rheological characterization of polymers

• Learn how to analyze and interpret the rheological data

• Learn how to use rheology to formulate products and to design processes

