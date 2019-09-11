Smart Packaging Conference

September 10 - September 11, 2019

ABC-Straße 52, 20354 Hamburg, Germany

Packaging is getting smarter. Whether that means the use of additives that extend lifetimes of packaged goods, incorporation of marker or identification technologies that prevent product counterfeiting, or integration of electronics that communicate with consumers (and feed back valuable data to brand owners), smart packaging solutions are increasingly being viewed as disruptive technologies with the power to reshape the packaging industry. And while still an emerging sector it is far from embryonic – Deloitte recently estimated that the smart packaging market is growing at around 11% annually and could be worth around $40bn by 2020 in the US alone.

The two-day programme will commence with an overview of the smart packaging market from Deloitte’s Director of Consulting, Tim Paridaens; a look at Internet of Packaging by Waterio Ltd’s CEO, Mr. Kobi Bentovski; and Cairn Consulting’s Ophelie Gourdou, will speak on the sustainability of smart packaging. The rest of day one will comprise of sessions on Applications for Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices, as well as an Innovation Masterclass and an Interactive innovation showcase.

Day two’s sessions will cover Technology and Materials Innovations; Intelligent and connected Packaging; and a panel discussion from industry leaders covering How rapid the smart packaging market will grow in the next 10 years?

Smart Packaging 2019 boasts a truly international audience and brings together representatives of the entire supply chain, offering unrivalled opportunities to network, exchange experience and learn through interaction with colleagues, suppliers, customers and competitors.

