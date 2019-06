October 10 - October 12, 2019

Harbiye Mahallesi, Gümüş Cad. No:4, 34367 Harbiye, Şişli, İstanbul

Turk Kompozit 2019 is a composites industry event covering manufacturing, processing and application methods specific to the composite industry. The event will cover; Raw Materials (Resins, Fabrics, Thermosets, Thermoplastics, Additives), Semi-finished products, Intermediate products and Finished products, Processing Technologies, Machines, Equipment, Consumables, Construction, Simulation services.

Visit event's website