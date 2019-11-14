Polyolefin Additives

November 12 - November 14, 2019

Ungargasse 60, 1030 Wien, Austria

Polyolefins lead the global plastics market in terms of production volumes and the diversity of their applications. The industry is not alone in feeling the pressure to create a circular economy and understand the changing regulations effecting their products.

This 3-day conference is the leading event for senior executives in the polyolefins industry to meet and discuss the technical and business issues impacting the growth and development of the industry.

Featuring presentations from GRAHAM PACKAGING, BOREALIS, NORNER, MILLIKEN and more…Key industry topics, such as recycling and the circular economy, are addressed through presentations and an interactive panel discussion. The event also looks to discover the new market trends and opportunities for growth in this vast market. Attendees can also learn how to enhance and optimise the performance of polyolefins.

Alongside 2-days of dedicated conference sessions; we provide over 10 hours of networking opportunities, including the networking cocktail reception on day 1 all taking place in the exhibition area. Attendees are also invited to the networking conference dinner on the second evening.