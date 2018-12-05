Polymers in Flooring 2018

December 04 - December 05, 2018

Budapester Str. 45, 10787 Berlin, Germany

Innovative high-quality flooring products enabled by new materials and process developments are changing customer perceptions and opening up new high-value markets. Due to its ease of cleaning and maintenance, moisture-resistant construction, the ability to resist stains and minor abrasions as well as cushioning for added comfort and support, polymer flooring looks to be the future of the flooring world for years to come. And then of course there are the dynamic design trends helping to capture the imagination of consumers and those specifying flooring products alike.

Following the two previous highly successful events – which hosted over 140 attendees from 20 countries including 20 international flooring producers – Polymers in Flooring returns to Berlin on 4-5 December 2018. The conference again provides a unique forum bringing the polymer flooring industry together to debate technical and market trends, whilst networking with key stakeholders and experts from the industry.

The conference delivers an international line-up of expert speakers who uncover the latest trends and innovations in polymer flooring, improving materials, production and design to open new markets, in dedicated sessions, as part of the comprehensive two-day programme. Polymers in Flooring opens with a keynote on sustainability from Tarkett and an interactive discussion panel showcasing senior representatives from Tarkett, Forbo Flooring and others, who continue the sustainability debate within the flooring industry.

Visit event's website