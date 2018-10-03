Automotive Plastic Part Design Seminar

October 01 - October 03, 2018

220 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824, USA

This three day in-depth automotive seminar will provide information on material selection, design procedures, processing techniques, and the assembly methods required when designing with plastics in the automotive field.

Attendees will focus on what to expect from a polymeric material and discuss in detail how to make the design process as easy as possible and fully comply with FMVSS, for Hybrid, Fuel Cell, Electric and Gasoline/Diesel vehicles. In addition, this course will enable the automotive OEM and his supplier (1st, 2nd, or 3rd-tier) to have more effective communication. The OEMs will learn how to initiate their concepts on a solid, communal basis, thus allowing for cost-efficiencies and fewer second thoughts when they understand the scientific basis, and the fine tuning that comes with experience. A large number of automotive case histories will explain the step-by-step procedures to successful and robust designs.