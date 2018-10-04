Fundamental changes are underway in the way products are marketed, packaged, and distributed. Professionals throughout the value chain are challenged when tasked with developing solutions to meet the demands of Omni-channel distribution. New packaging solutions must be found or created that are both economically and environmentally sustainable. Through a balance of valuable presentations from leading experts and corporations, The Omni-Channel Packaging Strategies Conference offers a solutions driven discussion around the complexity channel-proliferation introduces for stakeholders across the distribution chain.