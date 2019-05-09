Plastics Recycling World Expo 2019

The exhibition will feature an international array of manufacturers of plastics recycling machinery and equipment, as well as suppliers of materials, additives and related services for plastics recyclers.

Admission to the event will be free-of-charge, and a series of technical presentations and industry debates will be held in a dedicated conference theatre on the exhibition floor. These will help to attract a substantial international audience focused specifically on plastics recycling.

The target audience will encompass all types of companies carrying out plastics recycling. These range from recycling operations sorting and handling mixed, municipal, industrial and post-consumer waste through to polymer producers and processors that are reclaiming scrap material in-house. The event will also appeal to policy makers and to companies using recycled plastics in their products.