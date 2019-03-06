Polymers in Footwear

The international two-day conference will provide a comprehensive market overview, discuss future trends, key challenges and exciting opportunities for the footwear industry and their supply chain. Industry experts will talk about the latest, ground-breaking innovations in polymer solutions and technologies, and explore future ambitions of this market.

A wide range of polymers and processing techniques are employed to meet the demanding requirements of the fast-moving and highly competitive footwear industry. Leading players are using the latest materials and processing technologies to gain advantages in terms of performance, aesthetic appeal, and cost effectiveness.

The event is aimed at footwear industry professionals and their supply chain including polymer and additive suppliers, compounders, processing machinery experts, shoe designers, manufacturers, brand owners/end-users, retailers, industry associations and academic institutions.

In addition to two days of conference sessions, the event will feature a focused table-top exhibition and provide extensive networking opportunities, including coffee breaks, lunches and an evening drinks reception.