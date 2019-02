May 22 - May 24, 2019

50 Quai Charles de Gaulle, 69463 Lyon, France

The focus of the PBS 2019 Conference is to stimulate bio-based products development through a market driven approach. The conference program intends to demonstrate how a higher uptake of bio-based solutions in everyday products will benefit to consumers and meet their expectations. Your application should therefore highlight the added value and benefits that your products and services bring to the value chain and in particular to the consumers.

Visit event's website