June 10 - June 13, 2019

512 Engineering N, Stillwater, OK 74078, USA

This 15th international conference on web handling provides a worldwide forum for engineers and scientists from industry and academia interested in learning, exchanging technical information on new developments, innovations, and future directions. This biennial international conference is organized by members of the staff and industry sponsors of the Web Handling Research Center (WHRC) at Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK.

Visit event's website