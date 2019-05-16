May 15 - May 16, 2019

Nördlicher Zubringer 6, 40470 Düsseldorf, Germany

With the new European Directive on plastic waste & circular economy targets, and the necessity for recyclable and sustainable plastics, the Masterbatch industry is facing changes in the near future. It will not only have to adapt to them, but also work together with other players in the industry, to meet those targets and thrive.

All these changes and more in the industry, will be addressed at ACI’s European Masterbatch Summit, taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany, on the 15th & 16th of May 2019.

The conference will also discuss how to overcome negative perceptions of specific substances using guidelines; how innovation will help the Masterbatch industry thrive; tailor masterbatches for specific industries; as well as how to prosper in a competitive market.

The European Masterbatch Summit 2019 will bring together senior executives and experts from Masterbatch companies, Equipment & Instrument Producers, Chemical Distributors, leading service providers, as well as other influential stakeholders from the value chain to discuss the latest challenges and developments making an impact on the industry.

