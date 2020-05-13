May 12 - May 13, 2020

800 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308, United States

PETnology Americas is the only technology-focused PET (polyethylene terephthalate) packaging conference held in the United States. Presentations will feature information on the latest PET material and equipment developments, and include discussions on next-generation PET packaging. The objective is to provide relevant information to both production and marketing professionals to help them create shelf-differentiating packaging that meet critical performance attributes.

