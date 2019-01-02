Nova Chemicals assumes sales and marketing representation in the Americas for Bayport Polymers JV

January 2, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Calgary-based polyethylene (PE) supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. has announced that it has now taken over most of the sales and marketing functions in the Americas for its Bayport Polymers LLC joint venture.

Bayport Polymers is a 50/50 joint venture owned by Total S.A. and Novealis Holdings LLC, which is itself a joint venture of Nova and Borealis AG.

“Our PE business has an established sales and marketing infrastructure that can effectively reach the customers and markets Bayport Polymers is targeting, now and into the future,” John Thayer, Nova’s senior vice president, PE, said in a statement. “We also serve many of the same markets, so we already have expertise in their customers’ processes and end-use applications.”

Formed in May 2018, Bayport Polymers currently operates a 400 kt PE facility in Pasadena, Texas, which produces a variety of PE products, including Lumicene metallocene grades, for flexible film and rotational molding applications, blow molding, medical and construction applications, and other end-use products.

In September, Total and Novealis announced the final investment decision to build a 625,000-ton-per-year PE unit at its production site in Bayport, Texas. The new unit will use Borstar technology and more than double the site’s PE capacity to 1.1 million tons per year with a start-up scheduled in 2021.