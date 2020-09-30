September 28 - September 30, 2020

Calle del Poeta Joan Maragall, 43, 28020 Madrid, Spain

This unique forum for the entire BOPP, BOPET, BOPA and BOPE supply chain gives delegates the opportunity to discover the latest developments in raw materials, production techniques and film formulations for biax film manufacture and gain unrivalled insight into key market trends and the opportunities these present for future growth.

The increasingly competitive traditional packaging film market is driving producers to seek added value opportunities through portfolio diversification and investment in new processes for optimised, efficient and sustainable production. This is extending the reach of biax films into ever more sophisticated and tailored market applications, and enabling innovative film constructions with added functionality and improved processability.

Whatever your involvement in the bioriented film industry, be it raw material supplier, equipment manufacturer, film producer, converter, packer, brand owner or investor, Biax Film 2020 will provide the ideal environment to foster closer industry cooperation and the exchange of market and technical information with like-minded professionals.

