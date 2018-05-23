PCA tour of TC Transcontinental Premedia

May 23, 2018

5255 Satellite Drive, Mississauga, ON L4W5E3

TC Transcontinental is one of North America’s largest packaging, printing & premedia companies. We specialize in servicing a variety of customers that include Retailers, CPG companies, Agencies and Packaging Printers / Converters. We are able to provide expertise in many ways but our true value shines when we are able to integrate our suite of services into a simple, yet highly effective methodology: create amazing content, then organize, design and assemble it with precision and ensure reproduction readiness, regardless of the channel. Content Creation, Content Assembly, and Content Management is what we do, with almost any channel in mind: Print, Packaging, Digital Content.

Visit event's website