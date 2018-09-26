Canadian Plastics

Plastic Pipes XIX Conference and Exhibition


September 24 - September 26, 2018
11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135, USA



Plastic Pipes is where you will meet the key technical and business people from raw material and
machine suppliers, pipe manufacturers, installation contractors, institutes and importantly, major utility companies.
Come join the minds within the world of plastic pipe!

Stay connected by joining PPXIX in September 2018 which is the perfect environment to learn and listen to 90 papers on the most relevant topics for Plastic pipes.

The 3-day conference with parallel sessions is an excellent place to update your expertise, make new business connections and share your knowledge with over 450 participants from all over the world.

Engage with your customers by using the exhibition area with 35 booths.

The high profile welcome reception will make contact with more than 450 top ranking delegates from business and technical world of plastic pipes at the one and only Omnia club in a sophisticated atmosphere of the renown Las Vegas Boulevard.

