Canadian Plastics

Event

K 2019


October 16 - October 23, 2019
Straße, 40474 Düsseldorf, Germany



The exceptional success and the consistently positive feedback from all participants at K 2016 clearly demonstrate the prominent role that K plays as the world’s leading trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry. The broad spectrum of the main product categories provides the unique level of quality and diversity that form the basis of this most important business platform:

  • machinery and equipment
  • raw materials and auxiliaries
  • semi-finished products, technical parts, reinforced plastics
  • services
Visit event's website
https://www.k-online.com/


Print this page


Related