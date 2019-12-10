PAC Tour: LCBO Summerhill

December 10, 2019

10 Scrivener Square Toronto, ON M4W 3Y9

LCBO Summerhill is excited to invite PAC members and guests for a tour of its heritage site building accompanied by a gourmet lunch and wine tasting of six wines from around the world.

The LCBO Summerhill store, Toronto flagship liquor outlet, opened in February 2003. This historical building is 104 years old and housed the North Toronto Train Station until 1930, with grand architectural features, including marble walls, a 40 ft. ceiling, brass wickets and a clock tower.

Today, it is the largest store in the LCBO network at 32,000 square feet with 21,000 square feet of retail floor and the balance is their warehouse.

The store boasts 5200 brands, which is the largest number of products in Ontario and possibly in Canada. See the various designs and trends in the wine, spirits and beer sector all under one roof.

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

11:30 am – Registration

11:45am – 12:30pm – Tour

12:30 – 1:30pm – Lunch*

1:30 – 3:00pm – Tutored wine tasting**

*catered in onsite

**Tasting includes six wines led by LCBO Product Consultant



