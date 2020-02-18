2020 Custom Coater Forum

February 17 - February 18, 2020

6677 Sea Harbor Dr, Orlando, FL 32821, United States

The Powder Coating Institute (PCI) will host its popular Custom Coater Forum as part of Powder Coating Week 2020. The Custom Coater Forum will be held February 17 & 18, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld prior to PCI’s Powder Coating 2020 Technical Conference and Tabletop Exhibition on February 19 & 20. This unique event is designed especially for custom powder coaters to foster business learning and networking experiences among industry peers.

