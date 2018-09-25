PAC Tour: 2M Ressources

2M Ressources is a recognized expert in managing and processing waste materials such as glass, plastic, cardboard and paper, as well as ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Since its founding in 1999 the company 2M Ressources has always worked in the industry of waste recycling. While continuing to process cardboard, metals and plastics the company has over the years specialized in the recycling of glass, a niche market that now represents the main challenge for the industry in Quebec.

Since 2013 the company 2M Ressources has set itself the challenge of successfully treating the glass from curbside recycling from municipalities. Today the company, which diversified itself to improve its offering and market, expanded its mission so to provide specialized solutions in glass re-evaluation for all types of glass, from all sources and for all types of customers ensuring superior quality for use in all outlets where glass may be used.