PAC Smart Packaging for Managers Seminar

In the course for Smart Packaging for Managers, we dive into the rapidly growing market for active and intelligent packaging (“smart packaging”) that is enabled by Flexible and Hybrid Electronics (FHE). While this course is non-technical, it will touch on the key technologies involved for smart packaging.

This event begins with coffee and networking at 8 a.m. and commencement of the day’s agenda at 8:30 a.m.

Today’s consumer is in the retail driver’s seat, empowered and informed like never before by digital and mobile technologies. Senior executives across the supply chain must invest in digital transformation for their businesses to remain relevant.

Product packaging and in-store retail displays – remade as intelligent devices to collect, store and transmit data – have a pivotal role to replay. Such connectivity is already yielding a paradigm shift across the retail supply chain, to better manage logistics, prevent product theft, spoilage, tampering and counterfeiting, and to turn the humble package into a digital marketing platform to achieve new levels of consumer engagement.