May 13 - May 14, 2019

300 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

After an incredible first year, Advanced Design and Manufacturing (ADM) Expo in Cleveland returns, showcasing the latest in robotics, automation, plastics, packaging, and design engineering. Join 2,600+ professionals from industry sectors such as medtech, aerospace, automotive, and more to discover cutting-edge technologies that can propel your projects forward. No other event in Ohio provides you with top suppliers, networking activities, and a comprehensive conference program.

