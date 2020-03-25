March 23 - March 25, 2020

P.O. Box 1075, Ruwi, Postal Code 112, Oman Ruwi, Muscat 112 Oman

6th OMAN PLAST 2020 is an exclusive International Plastics, Rubber, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Plastics Recycling, Printing and Packaging Industry Exhibition & Conference being held now on an annual basis. The objective of this prestigious exhibition is to display and demonstrate the products and services pertaining to this industry to the fast developing market of the Sultanate of Oman and GCC Countries while further encouraging developing trade links between Oman and the rest of the world. 6th OMAN PLAST 2020 is poised to establish new records in terms of number of exhibitors, visitors, industrialists, professionals, technocrats, traders and businessmen.

