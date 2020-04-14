Global Congress and Expo on Solid State Devices and Materials

April 13 - April 14, 2020

950 NW 42nd Ave, Miami, FL 33126, USA

The conference focuses on the Solid State Devices and Materials. The purpose of the conference is to be active at the forefront of solid-state devices and materials development and to discuss the latest progress in their respective fields through deep discussions; the conference also promotes science and industry to solid-state electronics.

Our prestigious conference will have Plenary speakers, established Keynote speakers, active Invited speakers and fresh contributed speakers and students presentations. In addition, variety of Presentations; poster presentations along with workshops and special sessions would be interested in audience.

Solid State Devices and Materials – 2020 will feature highly respected globally renowned speakers to attend the conference and share, discuss, debate and significant on new developments and scientific implementations that will impact the future of Solid State Devices and Materials and related fields.

