Masterbatch 2020

June 30 - July 02, 2020

Heumarkt 20, 50667 Köln, Germany

The Masterbatch conference returns to Germany in June 2020 for its 33rd edition. This event is the international meeting for senior managers and decision makers in the masterbatch industry. Running since 1987, AMI’s Masterbatch conference incorporates three days of networking and industry insight attracting over 120 delegates from across the globe, including most leading masterbatch producers.

