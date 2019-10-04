Clariant discussing sale of masterbatch unit to PolyOne, report says

October 4, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Swiss chemicals maker Clariant AG is in talks to sell its masterbatch plastic additives unit to U.S. specialty materials maker PolyOne Corp., the Bloomberg news agency is reporting.

In an Oct. 3 news story, Bloomberg cited unnamed people “with knowledge of the matter”, saying that Clariant has been seeking about US$1.5 billion for the masterbatch business, which makes colourants and optical brighteners for polymers.

If it happens, the acquisition would make Avon Lake, Ohio-based PolyOne one of the leading suppliers of colour concentrates for plastics.

While discussions with PolyOne are the most advanced, Bloomberg’s sources said, the sale has also attracted interest from other companies as well as private equity firms.