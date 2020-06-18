June 17 - June 18, 2020

Augsburger Str. 41, 10789 Berlin, Germany

Medical tubing and catheters play a critical role in a huge variety of healthcare applications, and demand is growing thanks to factors such as an ageing population and moves towards less invasive medical procedures.

The 4th edition of our Medical Tubing conference will address the latest tubing and catheter developments for a wide range of medical requirements including intravenous, infusion, dialysis, respiratory, feeding, and drainage applications. It will also examine the latest standards and certification requirements in this heavily regulated sector.

