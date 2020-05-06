May 05 - May 06, 2020

20301 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124, USA

LFTs combine high strength with low weight, making them an attractive alternative to metals and to more expensive polymers. Expert speakers cover the latest applications of LFTs in the automotive industry, which remains the dominant end-use market, and in non-automotive sectors where the material’s high-performance properties are driving rapid growth.

Long-Fiber Thermoplastics ​brings together leading players across the LFTs supply chain, and existing and potential end-users and processors to learn more about the utilisation, formulation and processing of these versatile, high performance and light weight polymer compounds.

