Fire Retardants in Plastics

March 31 - April 01, 2020

777 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA

Demand for new and more sophisticated flame-retardant systems is being driven by increasingly stringent fire safety requirements combined with a greater focus on health and environmental protection.

This conference will provide a lively and productive forum to debate the latest developments for a wide range of applications including electrical goods, construction and transportation. Sessions will provide a comprehensive view of the latest flame-retardant technologies including advances in additives, compound formulations and applications. Expert speakers are also invited to present valuable insights into regulatory developments, performance standards and testing technologies.

In addition to high-level presentations, the conference features an exhibition area that will provide the ideal networking forum to discuss new solutions for flame retardant plastics and applications with key players from throughout the supply chain.

