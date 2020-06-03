June 02 - June 03, 2020

2001 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA

This two-day event​ will bring an expert line up of speakers together to discuss the latest developments in the use of non-metallic materials in the harsh conditions of oil and gas drilling and transportation, including new challenges arising in unconventional gas reservoirs.

In addition to a packed program of high-caliber presentations, Oil & Gas Polymer Engineering Texas 2020 will provide ample networking opportunities for materials engineers and expert researchers to share case studies, learn from past experience and look to the future with the latest technologies.

Visit event's website