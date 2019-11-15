Event

JEC Asia


November 13 - November 15, 2019
513 Yeongdong-daero, Samseong 1(il)-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea



JEC Group is the world’s leading company dedicated entirely to the development of information and business connections channels and platforms supporting the growth and promotion of the composite materials industry.

Publisher of the JEC Composites Magazine, the industry’s reference magazine, JEC Group drives global innovation programs and organizes several events in the world, including JEC World (the foremost and world-leading international exhibition dedicated to composite materials and their applications), which takes place every March in Paris.

https://www.jec-asia.events/


