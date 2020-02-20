Powder Coating Week 2020

February 17 - February 20, 2020

6677 Sea Harbor Dr, Orlando, FL 32821, United States

PCI’s Powder Coating Technical Conference has been offering outstanding education to the industry for the past 32 years! The technical conference features general sessions of interest to all powder coaters, breakout sessions covering all aspects of powder coating and a tabletop exhibition, allowing for networking, learning and conversation with exhibitors and other powder coaters. This is your chance to learn about the latest innovations and explore all things powder coating

