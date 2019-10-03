ISTA Omni-Channel Packaging Strategies Conference

October 02 - October 03, 2019

505 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA

Driven by e-commerce, retail continues to change, and sales channels and traditional packaging continue to blur. The way product is sold and delivered to consumers is evolving at a rapid pace. New packaging solutions must be discovered or created for today’s unified retail market that are both economically and environmentally sustainable. If packaged-product designs don’t evolve, damage and waste in distribution will continue to grow. This conference is a forum for stakeholders across the distribution chain to come together to discuss the solutions needed to combat the challenges created by e-commerce and omni-channel distribution.

