Davis-Standard Basics of Plastics Extrusion Seminar

October 10 - October 11, 2019

1 Extrusion Drive Pawcatuck, CT 06379

This seminar focuses on the basics of plastics extrusion, including extruder components, temperature control, maintenance and screw design. Instruction on the composition and properties of various polymers and the mechanics of fundamental downstream processes is also included. The seminar includes training in basic plastic extrusion and will be held at Davis-Standard’s Technical Center. In addition to instruction, course participants will have an opportunity to tour Davis-Standard’s laboratory and manufacturing facilities and speak with polymer process engineers and technical specialists. Class size is limited, in order to give you optimal student/teacher interaction. Course books and materials are included.

October 10th: 8:00 am – 4:45 pm (group dinner 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm)

October 11th: 8:30 am – 3:30 pm