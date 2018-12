March 07 - March 08, 2019

Broad Sanctuary, Westminster, London SW1P 3EE, UK

IdentiPlast 2019 is the leading European event focused on the recycling and recovery of used plastics. This biennial event is coming to London 7–8 March 2019.

This two-day conference brings producers, converters and recyclers from across the plastics supply chain together with policy makers, public authorities and waste management bodies, as well as key figures from academia and relevant NGOs.

