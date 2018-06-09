A&W Canada to eliminate plastic straws from all restaurants by 2019

June 9, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

A&W restaurants in Canada will eliminate plastic straws from its locations by January 2019, making it the first restaurant chain of its kind in North America to do so.

Customers will be offered paper straws which can last up to three hours in a drink, then biodegrade in three to six months.

“Reducing waste from landfills is a top priority for A&W and this is one big way that we can make a difference,” Susan Senecal, A&W Canada’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “We are proud to make this change, which has been driven by the wishes of our guests, franchisees, and staff.”

The move will prevent 82 million plastic straws from ending up in landfills every year, according to A&W Canada.

A&W’s announcement is the latest in a pushback against plastic straws. Several municipalities in Canada have introduced bylaws in an effort to phase out plastic straws. Last month, for example, Vancouver voted to ban the distribution of plastic straws as well as foam takeout containers and cups as part of its zero-waste strategy.