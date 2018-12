November 06 - November 08, 2019

221 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA

DeckExpo brings together residential remodeling and building professionals from all over the country to experience the hottest products, learn the newest building techniques, and build their professional reach through fun networking events. The in-depth education program includes hands-on training and business education through live building clinics, on-floor demonstrations, and conference sessions with industry experts. Connect with industry experts and learn new skills to elevate your craft!

Visit event's website