Fakuma 2021
October 12 - October 16, 2021
Neue Messe 1, 88046 Friedrichshafen, Germany
More than 1900 exhibitors will present their international offerings on the world’s leading technical event for industrial plastics processing.
Attention will be focused on the latest technologies which promise highly advantageous benefits, as well as processes and tools for efficient plastics processing by means of injection molding, extrusion, thermoforming and 3D printing.
https://www.fakuma-messe.de/en/
