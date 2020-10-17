Fakuma 2020

More than 1900 exhibitors will present their international offerings on the world’s leading technical event for industrial plastics processing. Fakuma will take place in Friedrichshafen Exhibition Centre from 13 to 17 October 2020.

Attention will be focused on the latest technologies which promise highly advantageous benefits, as well as processes and tools for efficient plastics processing by means of injection molding, extrusion, thermoforming and 3D printing.