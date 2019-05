June 02 - June 05, 2020

Av Sta Fe 270, Santa Fe, Zedec Sta Fé, 01210 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

EXPO PACK México 2020 will showcase the latest solutions of packaging and processing machinery, materials, containers, and other related goods and services. EXPO PACK México offers direct access to the packaging and processing industries in Latin America attracting buyers from throughout the region and the world.

