×
Subscribe
News
Features
Events
CanPlastics TV
Buyers Guide
Plastiques et Moules
Contacts
Advertise
Topics
Automotive
Canadian Plastics
Construction
Economy
Environment
Materials
Moldmaking
Packaging
Plastics Processes
Research & Development
Suppliers/People
Sustainability
Digital Edition
View Digital Edition
Browse Print Archives
Subscribe
Event
Argenplas 2020
June 08 - June 11, 2020
Av. Costanera Rafael Obligado 1221, C1425 CABA, Argentina
Participate in the most important and representative exhibition of the region
Visit event's website
https://www.argenplas.com.ar/en/
Print this page
Tweet
Related
Global medical polymers market will reach $17 billion by 2020: report
BASF to start up new Shanghai plastic additives plant by early 2020
Global plastic packaging market to reach $370 billion by 2020: report
3D printing market to reach $8.6B globally by 2020: report
Expo Pack Mexico 2020
I agree
We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our
privacy policy
.