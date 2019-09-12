Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo

September 10 - September 12, 2019

46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374, USA

This conference program brings you eight tracks of education covering advances in the electric and hybrid vehicle industry. Learn about global H/EV growth potential, the latest industry outlook, component and design innovation, charging and infrastructure advances, and more.

Scientists, engineers, and executives from companies including Ford, Daimler, Navistar, General Motors, and Johnson Controls rigorously reviewed each speaker submission to develop conference sessions full of information you can take back to your company and use right away.

