The Battery Show

September 10 - September 12, 2019

46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374, USA

The basic components of the battery haven’t changed since 1748, but its technology, materials, and applications sure have.

While first widely used to power electrical telegraph networks, today’s battery applications in automobiles, consumer electronics, medical devices, and stationary storage don’t just power our daily lives — they transform how we travel, interact, and manufacture.

Each year, engineers, innovators, and thought leaders converge in Novi, Michigan, for a conference and expo focused on keeping up with the fast-moving advanced battery and automotive industries.

