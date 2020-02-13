February 11 - February 13, 2020

800 West Katella Avenue Anaheim, CA 92802-3415

PLASTEC West is where serious professionals find the technologies, education, and connections to stay ahead in the global advanced manufacturing community. In addition to more than 1,900 cutting-edge suppliers showcasing the latest solutions in injection molding, automation, molds & dies, materials, product design and more, PLASTEC gives you access to the industry’s leading educational offering with the 3D Printing and Smart Manufacturing Innovations Summits, the MD&M Medtech Conference, and free industry education at the Expo.

