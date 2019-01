March 31 - April 04, 2019

720 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL

AMUG ​is ​a ​global, ​independent, ​industry-wide ​association ​that ​provides ​education, ​training, ​information ​exchange, ​and ​networking ​focused ​on ​additive ​manufacturing ​and ​3D ​printing ​practitioners. The organization’s annual conference is designed for operators, engineers, designers, educators and others who access, use, own or operate additive manufacturing equipment to exchange ​ideas, ​learn ​new ​tips ​and ​tricks, ​ask ​questions ​of ​other ​users ​of ​additive ​technology.

