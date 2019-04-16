×
Event
4th International Conference on Advances in 3D Printing & Modelling
April 15 - April 16, 2019
Rijnlanderweg 800 Hoofddorp
The international conference focuses on what can and cannot be developed in 3D printing.
Visit event's website
https://euro3dprinting.conferenceseries.com/
