May 21 - May 23, 2019

1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA

By far the most comprehensive event in the industry, RAPID + TCT is where the entire additive manufacturing community comes together to share knowledge and learn what’s new. At RAPID + TCT 2019, you’ll witness some of the biggest product announcements of the year firsthand, discover the latest applications, and hear from the industry’s most respected experts on where the industry is headed next.

Visit event's website